Kathmandu Imposes Hefty Fine on Ex-King Amidst Protest Chaos

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has levied a fine of Nepali Rupees 7,93,000 on former King Gyanendra Shah, blaming him for the property damage caused by pro-monarchy protesters on Friday in Kathmandu's Tinkune area. The KMC sent eight letters demanding compensation for the damage from Shah's residence, Nirmal Niwas.

Following the violent demonstrations, the metropolis commenced a detailed assessment of damages incurred in the Tinkune-Koteshwor-Jadibuti zone. However, data collection faced challenges due to vandalism and arson. After being dispersed, protesters, led by Durga Prasai, were responsible for the unrest which resumed on Saturday with city authorities monitoring the extent of damage.

The municipal team identified damages to both public and private properties, including municipal assets and traffic infrastructure. Former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has publicly blamed Shah for fomenting these disturbances, which resulted in two fatalities. Dahal urged government action against the monarchy, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation and accountability for those responsible.

