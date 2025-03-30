Microcredit Visionary Faces Integrity Crisis: Yunus Under Fire

Bangladesh's Chief Advisor, Muhammad Yunus, renowned for his Nobel Peace Prize-winning efforts in microcredit, is confronting serious allegations that challenge his anti-corruption agenda. Within seven months of taking office, Yunus is under scrutiny for failing to deliver on his promise to eradicate corruption from the Bangladesh government.

A report published by Anjuman A Islam in Eurasia Review reveals that Yunus's advisors have engaged in unethical practices, utilizing multiple taxpayer-funded vehicles intended for public service for personal use. This directly contravenes the rules and has angered the public, given Yunus's vows of transparency and accountability.

Yunus, previously critical of the Awami League's corruption, now faces criticism himself for the swift approval of business ventures tied to him, including tax exemptions for Grameen Bank. Labor activists and lawyers have also raised concerns over the expeditious dismissal of cases against workers from his associated organizations, marking a troubling turn for his administration's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)