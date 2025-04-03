Left Menu

Scottish Delegation Advocates for Tibetan Autonomy Amid Rising Tensions

A Scottish delegation, led by Ross John Greer MSP, visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on April 3. They discussed increasing restrictions in Tibet, condemned China's recent White Paper, and reiterated support for Tibetan autonomy. The ongoing conflict stems from historical disputes and differing perspectives on Tibet's status.

Scottish Delegation Advocates for Tibetan Autonomy Amid Rising Tensions
Scottish delegation visiting Tibetan Parliament-in-exile (Photo/ @CTA_TibetdotNet). Image Credit: ANI
A high-profile Scottish delegation, including Ross John Greer MSP, visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on April 3, as confirmed by the Central Tibet Administration (CTA). The group engaged in talks with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, highlighting the importance of witnessing Tibet's democratic operations firsthand.

The Speaker extended a warm welcome, recalling prior interactions in Scotland, and expressed gratitude for MSP Greer's hospitality. The visit coincided with heightened restrictions in Tibet, particularly around Tibetan National Uprising Day on March 10. The Speaker condemned China's March 28 White Paper, accusing it of spreading false narratives.

The CTA report criticized China's document for asserting control over Tibetan religious leaders' reincarnations and falsely accusing Western nations of destabilizing efforts. The Speaker denounced these claims as divisive, urging continued advocacy for Tibetan rights and autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

