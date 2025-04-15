Xi Jinping's Vietnam Visit: A Bid to Strengthen Sino-Vietnamese Ties Amidst US Tariff Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need to combat 'unilateral bullying' during his visit to Vietnam, highlighting the enduring spirit of cooperation between the two countries amid ongoing US tariffs. Xi's remarks come as he embarks on a Southeast Asia tour aimed at strengthening regional connections.

In discussions with Vietnamese General Secretary To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Xi stressed the importance of high-level exchanges and strategic communication. He urged both nations to oppose hegemonism and protectionism while ensuring the stability of the global trade system and supply chains, according to Chinese state media.

Xi's visit coincides with paused US tariffs on Vietnam, although Chinese goods continue to face significant duties. As both countries signed 45 bilateral agreements, Xi advocated for cooperation in traditional sectors and emerging fields such as 5G and clean energy, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations with Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)