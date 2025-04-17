Left Menu

US Vice President JD Vance's Landmark Visit to India Aims to Bolster Ties

US Vice President JD Vance will visit India from April 21-24, discussing key issues to strengthen bilateral relations. Indian External Affairs Ministry views the visit as a positive step towards enhancing the strategic partnership and bilateral trade. Vance's itinerary includes meetings with PM Modi and visits to Jaipur and Agra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:18 IST
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/MEA, YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
US Vice President JD Vance will embark on a significant trip to India from April 21 to 24, aiming to fortify the strategic partnership between the two nations. Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, emphasized that all pivotal issues will be addressed during the visit, reflecting the comprehensive diplomatic ties shared by India and the United States.

Jaiswal, when queried on the prospect of discussing tariff matters, reiterated that the robust relationship encompasses various facets, making it imperative to deliberate on every crucial concern. The visit is also expected to amplify dialogue regarding a potential bilateral trade agreement, a step seen as essential by both countries.

During the media briefing, Jaiswal shared insights into Vice President JD Vance's itinerary, which includes meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21. The visit, characterized by numerous official engagements, will also take Vance to Jaipur and Agra before concluding. Seen as a pivotal moment in Indo-US relations, the trip is anticipated to bolster diplomatic and trade collaborations significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

