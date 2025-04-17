US Vice President JD Vance's Landmark Visit to India Aims to Bolster Ties

US Vice President JD Vance will embark on a significant trip to India from April 21 to 24, aiming to fortify the strategic partnership between the two nations. Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, emphasized that all pivotal issues will be addressed during the visit, reflecting the comprehensive diplomatic ties shared by India and the United States.

Jaiswal, when queried on the prospect of discussing tariff matters, reiterated that the robust relationship encompasses various facets, making it imperative to deliberate on every crucial concern. The visit is also expected to amplify dialogue regarding a potential bilateral trade agreement, a step seen as essential by both countries.

During the media briefing, Jaiswal shared insights into Vice President JD Vance's itinerary, which includes meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21. The visit, characterized by numerous official engagements, will also take Vance to Jaipur and Agra before concluding. Seen as a pivotal moment in Indo-US relations, the trip is anticipated to bolster diplomatic and trade collaborations significantly.

