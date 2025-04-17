Tibetan Exile Delegation Invites Himachal Pradesh CM for Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday Celebrations

A delegation from the Tibetan Government-in-Exile, headed by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, engaged in talks with Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat. Highlighting the international festivities for the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday starting in July, the delegation invited the Chief Minister to partake in this significant occasion.

In an interview with ANI, Tsering elaborated on the importance of maintaining unity among the Tibetan diaspora, as he continues his visits to Tibetan communities across India. He emphasized the Dalai Lama's reduced travel, underscoring the community's responsibility to stay connected.

Tsering also focused on upcoming celebrations and discussions around the Dalai Lama's reincarnation, notably at a religious conference preceding the birthday events. Additionally, he addressed the ramifications of the US-China trade tensions on Tibet, noting the necessity for policy preparation amidst potential political shifts in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)