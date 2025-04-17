Left Menu

Tibetan Exile Delegation Invites Himachal Pradesh CM for Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday Celebrations

The Tibetan Government-in-Exile, led by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, met with Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister to invite him to Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations. The discussions also included community concerns and geopolitical issues, with plans to convene a major religious conference on His Holiness’s reincarnation.

Updated: 17-04-2025 19:49 IST
Tibetan exile President Penpa Tsering invites Himachal CM for Dalai Lama's 90th birthday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

A delegation from the Tibetan Government-in-Exile, headed by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, engaged in talks with Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat. Highlighting the international festivities for the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday starting in July, the delegation invited the Chief Minister to partake in this significant occasion.

In an interview with ANI, Tsering elaborated on the importance of maintaining unity among the Tibetan diaspora, as he continues his visits to Tibetan communities across India. He emphasized the Dalai Lama's reduced travel, underscoring the community's responsibility to stay connected.

Tsering also focused on upcoming celebrations and discussions around the Dalai Lama's reincarnation, notably at a religious conference preceding the birthday events. Additionally, he addressed the ramifications of the US-China trade tensions on Tibet, noting the necessity for policy preparation amidst potential political shifts in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

