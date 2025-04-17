India Reaffirms Positive Ties with Bangladesh Amid Trade Developments

In a bid to strengthen diplomatic bonds, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reiterated India's commitment to fostering a 'positive and constructive relationship' with Bangladesh, emphasizing the significance of a democratic and inclusive governance model in the neighboring nation.

Speaking at the routine media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed recent trade developments, notably the transshipment facility suspension. He assured that this decision, driven by logistical congestion at Indian ports and airports, does not affect Bangladesh's trade with Nepal and Bhutan.

Jaiswal further elaborated on the broader context of regional integration, highlighting India's efforts to promote regional trade despite the suspension measures. Additionally, he acknowledged Pakistan Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch's visit to Dhaka for bilateral discussions, underscoring regional diplomatic dynamics.

