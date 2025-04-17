Record Passover Visits to Temple Mount Signal Shifting Dynamics
A historic number of Jews visited the Temple Mount during Passover, signaling a shift in religious dynamics at the site. Israeli leaders are divided over the evolving situation, with debates centered around religious rights and long-standing status quo agreements outlined since 1967.
- Country:
- Israel
In an unprecedented move, a record number of Jews visited the Temple Mount during the Passover holiday, as confirmed by Beyadenu, an organization advocating for Jewish ties to the site. The group reported that 6,788 Jews visited the holy location over five days.
Tom Nisani, CEO of Beyadenu, emphasized the slow progress of Jewish rights at the Temple Mount compared to the increasing reconnect with the site among Israelis. Meanwhile, Israeli Knesset member Zvi Sukkot challenged norms by openly praying and prostrating at the site, marking a significant personal return since he was arrested 14 years ago for similar acts.
The shift has garnered praise from National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, acknowledged for efforts to modify the rules restricting non-Muslim prayer. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirms that these prayers are not officially sanctioned by authorities, even as debates persist over the holy site's governance post-1967, when Israel took jurisdiction while the Islamic Waqf continued administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Netanyahu Faces ICC Warrants Amid Controversial Hungary Visit
Netanyahu's Defiant Visit Highlights Hungary's ICC Tensions
Netanyahu's Controversial Hungary Visit Amid ICC Warrants
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is establishing a new security corridor across Gaza, reports AP.
Defiance and Diplomacy: Netanyahu's Contentious Visit to Hungary Amid ICC Challenges