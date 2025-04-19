Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough: Pakistan's High-Stakes Visit to Afghanistan Amid Rising Tensions

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar embarks on a crucial visit to Kabul to discuss security concerns related to cross-border terrorism. The visit aims to revive diplomatic ties with Afghanistan and address ongoing bilateral issues through talks with Afghan officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 13:03 IST
Diplomatic Breakthrough: Pakistan's High-Stakes Visit to Afghanistan Amid Rising Tensions
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (Image: X@DPM_PK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a pivotal move aimed at alleviating rising security tensions, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, is set to embark on a critical one-day visit to Kabul. With terrorism threats from Afghan groups posing significant challenges, Dar's visit underscores the urgency to address cross-border militancy concerns.

The trip, which marks a renewed diplomatic engagement after a period of strained ties, comes as Pakistan seeks to strengthen its bilateral relationship with Afghanistan. Dar's itinerary includes talks with Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and meetings with Afghan Acting Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund as well as Afghan Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Although the full composition of Dar's delegation has not been disclosed, it is expected to feature key diplomats, trade officials, and top military and intelligence personnel, according to unofficial reports. The discussions will span the complete spectrum of the Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship, emphasizing enhanced cooperation in security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges. The visit is a continuation of a dialogue process that faced disruptions due to Islamabad's terrorism-related apprehensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025