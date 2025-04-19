Diplomatic Breakthrough: Pakistan's High-Stakes Visit to Afghanistan Amid Rising Tensions

In a pivotal move aimed at alleviating rising security tensions, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, is set to embark on a critical one-day visit to Kabul. With terrorism threats from Afghan groups posing significant challenges, Dar's visit underscores the urgency to address cross-border militancy concerns.

The trip, which marks a renewed diplomatic engagement after a period of strained ties, comes as Pakistan seeks to strengthen its bilateral relationship with Afghanistan. Dar's itinerary includes talks with Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and meetings with Afghan Acting Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund as well as Afghan Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Although the full composition of Dar's delegation has not been disclosed, it is expected to feature key diplomats, trade officials, and top military and intelligence personnel, according to unofficial reports. The discussions will span the complete spectrum of the Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship, emphasizing enhanced cooperation in security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges. The visit is a continuation of a dialogue process that faced disruptions due to Islamabad's terrorism-related apprehensions.

