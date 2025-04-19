Earlier this week, the Indian Supreme Court delivered a culturally affirming verdict, asserting that the Urdu language is not foreign to India and can be utilized for public signage in Maharashtra. This decision underscores a core aspect of the Indian ethos: language serves as a connective thread rather than a barrier.

Highlighting the relationship between Hindi and Urdu, Sunjoy Joshi of the Observer Research Foundation emphasized their shared linguistic heritage. The decision reiterates that India's diversity is not a source of division but a testament to its inherent plurality and linguistic richness.

The scientific backing underscores that multilingualism enhances cognitive function, reinforcing that languages not only link people but also boost brain efficiency. The Supreme Court's acknowledgment of Urdu's integral role echoes India's readiness to embrace its multicultural and multilingual identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)