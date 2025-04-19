Left Menu

Outcry Over Suspicious Death of Tibetan Spiritual Leader in Vietnam

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile mourns the sudden death of Tibetan Buddhist leader Tulku Rigzin Hungkar Dorjee Rinpoche in Vietnam, under contentious circumstances involving Chinese authorities. Concerns mount over Rinpoche's detention and alleged political harassment, with calls for an independent investigation and pressure on global communities for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:07 IST
Outcry Over Suspicious Death of Tibetan Spiritual Leader in Vietnam
Buddhist leader Tulku Hungkar Dorje (Image Credit: X/@CTA_TibetdotNet). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tibet

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile has expressed profound sorrow and indignation over the mysterious demise of Tulku Rigzin Hungkar Dorjee Rinpoche, a revered Tibetan Buddhist leader and the head of Lung-ngon Monastery. The 56-year-old's death was reported while in custody by Chinese authorities in Vietnam, sparking international concern.

Rinpoche was reportedly detained in Ho Chi Minh City on March 25, 2025, with his monastery announcing his death on April 3. The suspicious circumstances surrounding his detention and death have been intensified by the authorities' refusal to return his body or allow his followers to pay homage, leading to heightened outrage.

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile condemned the relentless political harassment Rinpoche faced prior to his arrest. Allegedly, he had been targeted for not organizing a welcoming event for China's appointed Panchen Lama and for his refusal to adhere to specific educational policies. The Parliament is urging international intervention for a thorough and transparent investigation into his death.

Rinpoche, admired for his commitment to peace and non-violence, leaves behind a legacy cherished by global followers. The Tibetan Parliament stresses the need for international forensic analysis to ascertain the cause of death and calls for the observance of traditional Buddhist rites as a final homage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025