Outcry Over Suspicious Death of Tibetan Spiritual Leader in Vietnam

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile has expressed profound sorrow and indignation over the mysterious demise of Tulku Rigzin Hungkar Dorjee Rinpoche, a revered Tibetan Buddhist leader and the head of Lung-ngon Monastery. The 56-year-old's death was reported while in custody by Chinese authorities in Vietnam, sparking international concern.

Rinpoche was reportedly detained in Ho Chi Minh City on March 25, 2025, with his monastery announcing his death on April 3. The suspicious circumstances surrounding his detention and death have been intensified by the authorities' refusal to return his body or allow his followers to pay homage, leading to heightened outrage.

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile condemned the relentless political harassment Rinpoche faced prior to his arrest. Allegedly, he had been targeted for not organizing a welcoming event for China's appointed Panchen Lama and for his refusal to adhere to specific educational policies. The Parliament is urging international intervention for a thorough and transparent investigation into his death.

Rinpoche, admired for his commitment to peace and non-violence, leaves behind a legacy cherished by global followers. The Tibetan Parliament stresses the need for international forensic analysis to ascertain the cause of death and calls for the observance of traditional Buddhist rites as a final homage.

(With inputs from agencies.)