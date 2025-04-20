Left Menu

Supreme Court vs. Trump: Battle Over Venezuelan Migrants' Deportation

The US Supreme Court temporarily halted the deportation of Venezuelan migrants, prompting the Trump administration to push for alternative legal routes. The Justice Department seeks clarity on using less controversial immigration laws, as the administration remains firm on deportation amidst ongoing legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 07:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 07:38 IST
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal turn of events, the US Supreme Court has issued a temporary block on the deportation of a group of Venezuelan migrants currently detained in Texas. This decision has led the Trump administration to appeal to the court, asking for permission to utilize alternative laws to proceed with the removals, CNN reports.

The Justice Department has emphasized to the Supreme Court that while the blockade exists, there must be guidance on deporting these individuals under less contentious immigration laws. The Supreme Court's directive notably remains ambiguous regarding the differentiation between expulsions under the Alien Enemies Act and other statutory provisions, as noted by CNN.

This development comes on the heels of a robust statement from the White House, affirming that President Trump is committed to all lawful actions to expel potentially dangerous illegal immigrants, such as members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, from the United States. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed confidence in overcoming legal challenges they face, attributing them to activist agendas that prioritize foreign nationals' rights over American safety, reports CNN.

(With inputs from agencies.)

