Left Menu

Dubai Students Shine at Beijing Innovation Event with STEM Club Success

Dubai Culture's STEM Club members clinched three silver medals, securing second place globally at the 44th Beijing Youth Science Creation Competition. Their innovative AI-driven projects address pressing environmental and social issues, exemplifying the emirate's dedication to cultivating young talent and reinforcing its cultural and creative prominence worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:42 IST
Dubai Students Shine at Beijing Innovation Event with STEM Club Success
Dubai STEM Club students win silver medals at Beijing Youth Science Creation Competition (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], April 20 (ANI/WAM): Students from the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority's STEM Club have achieved significant recognition at the 44th Beijing Youth Science Creation Competition (BYSCC), Asia's premier youth innovation event.

With their success marked by three silver medals and a second-place global finish, the achievements highlight Dubai's commitment to nurturing future talents and bolstering its status as a cultural and creative hub. This accomplishment follows an intensive training program at Al Twar Public Library, where students, mentored by experts, crafted groundbreaking AI-based projects.

These winning projects include an AI-driven UAV system for expedited victim detection in disasters, an intelligent irrigation system for sustainable agriculture, and a smart waste sorting bin for recycling. Eiman Al Hammadi of Dubai Culture noted that these initiatives merge education with technology, fostering cultural and creative skills among younger generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025