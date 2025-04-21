Lyrics as Emotional Lifelines: New Study Reveals Therapeutic Potential

In Tel Aviv, Israel, as Memorial Day approaches, new research highlights the therapeutic power of song lyrics in emotional coping. The study, published in Frontiers in Psychology, found that lyrics serve as a potent tool for emotional regulation and grief processing, particularly during times of collective trauma like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conducted by Hebrew University researchers, the analysis of over 2,800 songs identified during the pandemic's first lockdown revealed a strong link between lyrical content and listeners' emotional needs. Lyrics addressing themes such as loss and resilience were poignantly effective, unlike musical elements like tempo or harmony.

Professors Renana Peres, Adi Levy, and Roni Granot propose therapists and music professionals leverage these insights to benefit clients. Streaming services and memorial planners could also optimize lyrical content to enhance emotional experiences, suggesting a broader impact on societal mental health.

