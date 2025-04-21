US Vice President JD Vance's Cultural Immersion in India's Handicraft Legacy

United States Vice President JD Vance, currently on an official four-day trip to India, was seen indulging in the richness of Indian craftsmanship at New Delhi's Central Cottage Industries Emporium on Monday. Accompanied by his family, Vance explored the diverse array of Indian handicrafts available at the renowned showroom.

The Emporium's Showroom General Manager, Meera Somani, expressed to ANI how the Vice President and his family were pleasantly impressed with what they witnessed. They purchased an assortment of items, including atisanal pottery, delicate papier-mache items, and a selection of teas. The sense of appreciation for the showroom's offerings was evident.

Vinay Agrawal, the Store Manager, expressed his excitement, noting that the visit underscored the significance of the Central Cottage Industries as more than just a shop. It vies as a temple of art and craft, rich in Asia's cultural treasure. The family's interaction was described as genuine and appreciative, highlighting the visit as a bridge in enhancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

