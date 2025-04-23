Israel Stands with India: Unwavering Support Amid Pahalgam Tragedy

By Vishu Adhana. In a strong show of solidarity, Israel has underlined its unwavering support for India following a recent terrorist assault in Pahalgam. Echoing sentiments of shared adversity, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein condemned the attack, which tragically cost the lives of over two dozen civilians.

Speaking to reporters during a virtual press conference, Marmorstein remarked, "Israel stands with India. We know the bitter taste of terror attacks, the targeting of innocent people. India is a friend of Israel and Israel of India. We are here for India." His statement followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's expression of sorrow for the attack's victims.

In a heartfelt message, Netanyahu extended condolences to the families affected and emphasized Israel's commitment to supporting India in the fight against terrorism. The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, marks one of the most severe incidents in the region since 2019's Article 370 abrogation, underlining ongoing security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)