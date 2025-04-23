Left Menu

Israel Stands with India: Unwavering Support Amid Pahalgam Tragedy

In the aftermath of a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Israel has pledged its unwavering support to India. The attack, claimed by the Resistance Front, resulted in numerous casualties. Israeli officials condemned the violence, reinforcing the strong bilateral ties and shared commitment to combating terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:42 IST
Israel Stands with India: Unwavering Support Amid Pahalgam Tragedy
Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein (Photo: X/ @OrenMarmorstein). Image Credit: ANI

By Vishu Adhana. In a strong show of solidarity, Israel has underlined its unwavering support for India following a recent terrorist assault in Pahalgam. Echoing sentiments of shared adversity, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein condemned the attack, which tragically cost the lives of over two dozen civilians.

Speaking to reporters during a virtual press conference, Marmorstein remarked, "Israel stands with India. We know the bitter taste of terror attacks, the targeting of innocent people. India is a friend of Israel and Israel of India. We are here for India." His statement followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's expression of sorrow for the attack's victims.

In a heartfelt message, Netanyahu extended condolences to the families affected and emphasized Israel's commitment to supporting India in the fight against terrorism. The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, marks one of the most severe incidents in the region since 2019's Article 370 abrogation, underlining ongoing security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025