Left Menu

US Vice President JD Vance Concludes India Visit Embracing Culture and Diplomacy

US Vice President JD Vance ended a four-day trip to India, highlighting cultural visits and diplomatic talks. The Vance family toured historical sites and discussed trade agreements to enhance bilateral relations. The trip underscored strengthening ties amid solemn remembrances of a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:17 IST
US Vice President JD Vance Concludes India Visit Embracing Culture and Diplomacy
US Vice President JD Vance departs from Jaipur, wrapping up four-day India visit with focus on diplomacy, trade, and cultural ties. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

United States Vice President JD Vance, along with his family and Second Lady Usha Vance, concluded a significant four-day visit to India, departing from Jaipur International Airport. The journey was a harmonious blend of cultural exploration and diplomatic engagements, with the Vance family touring key heritage attractions alongside engaging in high-level discussions.

During the visit, the Vance family admired the iconic Taj Mahal, a highlight of their agenda, arriving at Agra's Technical Airport welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In a show of cultural celebration, the city was adorned with rangolis, sand art, and flags, reflecting the growing diplomatic rapport between the United States and India. Security measures were robust, ensuring a secure, zero-traffic journey to the historic site.

Vice President Vance's itinerary included cultural diplomacy stops in New Delhi and Jaipur. In Jaipur, Vance defended US President Donald Trump's trade policies, emphasizing a collaborative vision to reshape global trade with India. This notion was further solidified with the announcement of finalized Terms of Reference for a new trade agreement aiming to double bilateral trade, underscoring the mission's economic and diplomatic objectives.

The visit also had a somber moment, as Vice President Vance condemned a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, extending condolences to the victims' families. US President Donald Trump echoed this sentiment, expressing solidarity with India against terrorism, reinforcing the allied stance between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025