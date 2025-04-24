US Vice President JD Vance Concludes India Visit Embracing Culture and Diplomacy

United States Vice President JD Vance, along with his family and Second Lady Usha Vance, concluded a significant four-day visit to India, departing from Jaipur International Airport. The journey was a harmonious blend of cultural exploration and diplomatic engagements, with the Vance family touring key heritage attractions alongside engaging in high-level discussions.

During the visit, the Vance family admired the iconic Taj Mahal, a highlight of their agenda, arriving at Agra's Technical Airport welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In a show of cultural celebration, the city was adorned with rangolis, sand art, and flags, reflecting the growing diplomatic rapport between the United States and India. Security measures were robust, ensuring a secure, zero-traffic journey to the historic site.

Vice President Vance's itinerary included cultural diplomacy stops in New Delhi and Jaipur. In Jaipur, Vance defended US President Donald Trump's trade policies, emphasizing a collaborative vision to reshape global trade with India. This notion was further solidified with the announcement of finalized Terms of Reference for a new trade agreement aiming to double bilateral trade, underscoring the mission's economic and diplomatic objectives.

The visit also had a somber moment, as Vice President Vance condemned a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, extending condolences to the victims' families. US President Donald Trump echoed this sentiment, expressing solidarity with India against terrorism, reinforcing the allied stance between the two nations.

