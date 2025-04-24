Left Menu

Reviving the Legacy of Nalanda: Insights from Jamia Hamdard Event

Jamia Hamdard University hosted an insightful discussion on Nalanda Mahavihara's global impact, coinciding with the release of Abhay Kumar's book 'Nalanda: How it Changed the World.' The event highlighted Nalanda's enduring legacy and its contributions to various fields, including mathematics and philosophy, prompting a revival of its educational practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:52 IST
Reviving the Legacy of Nalanda: Insights from Jamia Hamdard Event
Jamia Hamdard hosts discussion on Nalanda's impact on modern knowledge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an engaging event at Jamia Hamdard University, the storied history and impact of Nalanda Mahavihara were brought into focus. The university celebrated the launch of the book 'Nalanda: How it Changed the World,' authored by diplomat Abhay Kumar. The event underscored Nalanda's monumental contributions to global knowledge, particularly in mathematics and philosophy.

Prof Afsar Alam, Vice Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, highlighted the importance of Nalanda, crediting its intellectual rigor for foundational concepts such as zero and algorithms. He expressed admiration for Kumar's work, calling for a revival of Nalanda's legacy in contemporary discourse. Nalanda's pioneering inclusivity was exemplified by its history of welcoming global scholars, a tradition echoed in the philosophies of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.'

Abhay Kumar emphasized the timeless relevance of Nalanda's educational practices, advocating for modern institutions to emulate its interdisciplinary approach and commitment to inclusivity and scholarship. With Nalanda's legacy enduring through modern institutions and a revived campus inaugurated by PM Modi in 2024, its historical significance continues to inspire educators worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025