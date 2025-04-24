Reviving the Legacy of Nalanda: Insights from Jamia Hamdard Event

In an engaging event at Jamia Hamdard University, the storied history and impact of Nalanda Mahavihara were brought into focus. The university celebrated the launch of the book 'Nalanda: How it Changed the World,' authored by diplomat Abhay Kumar. The event underscored Nalanda's monumental contributions to global knowledge, particularly in mathematics and philosophy.

Prof Afsar Alam, Vice Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, highlighted the importance of Nalanda, crediting its intellectual rigor for foundational concepts such as zero and algorithms. He expressed admiration for Kumar's work, calling for a revival of Nalanda's legacy in contemporary discourse. Nalanda's pioneering inclusivity was exemplified by its history of welcoming global scholars, a tradition echoed in the philosophies of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.'

Abhay Kumar emphasized the timeless relevance of Nalanda's educational practices, advocating for modern institutions to emulate its interdisciplinary approach and commitment to inclusivity and scholarship. With Nalanda's legacy enduring through modern institutions and a revived campus inaugurated by PM Modi in 2024, its historical significance continues to inspire educators worldwide.

