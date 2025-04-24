Israeli Authorities Bust Major Human Trafficking Ring in Jerusalem

In a major breakthrough, Israeli authorities have dismantled a sprawling human trafficking ring operating out of Jerusalem. The operation led to the arrest of three individuals from northern Israel, revealing a network that trafficked women for the purpose of providing sexual services.

The Israel Police, spearheading the investigation, confiscated approximately one million shekels in cash and additional assets worth about ten million shekels from those implicated. This strategic move comes after proactive steps by Jerusalem Police Detectives to identify brothels operating in contravention of local laws.

Further investigation unveiled that the trafficked women were foreign nationals from South America in their 20s. These individuals were allegedly coerced into entering Israel to provide illicit services. Once identified, they received assistance and were relocated to a safe shelter. Authorities suspect the traffickers amassed significant wealth from this illicit enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)