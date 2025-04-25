Russia Stands Firm with India After Pahalgam Terror Attack
The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, has elicited international condemnation, with Russia expressing unwavering support for India. Diplomatic tensions rise as India takes decisive steps against Pakistan, and outraged citizens demand justice and stricter measures in response to the tragedy.
The tragic terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 fatalities, has drawn international denouncement, including strong words from Russia's United Russia party Deputat, Abhay Kumar Singh. Representing Russia's Kursk, Singh condemned the violence and extended Russia's solidarity with India.
Expressing shock and sorrow, Singh emphasized the deep impact of the attack, stating, "Russia always stands with India." He highlighted the importance of diplomatic efforts by both India and Pakistan to resolve the crisis and stressed the need for the Indian government to pursue justice as attackers could be hiding internationally.
The attack, which occurred on April 22 at Baisaran meadow, led to significant diplomatic actions by India, including closing the Attari Integrated Check Post, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption for Pakistani nationals, and reducing diplomatic personnel in high commissions. The Indian government also declared military and naval advisors in the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata, while nationwide protests in India demand stringent measures against Pakistan.
