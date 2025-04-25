Left Menu

Explosive Device Kills Russian Military Deputy Chief Near Moscow

A car explosion near Moscow killed Yaroslav Moskalik, a high-ranking Russian military official. The incident, caused by an improvised explosive device, is currently under investigation, according to the Russian Investigative Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:26 IST
Senior Russian military officer killed in explosion near Moscow (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a shocking incident near Moscow, a car explosion claimed the life of Yaroslav Moskalik, the deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. The explosion occurred in the city of Balashikha and was caused by an improvised explosive device, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko confirmed.

The Russian authorities have launched a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the blast. Initial reports from the TASS news agency highlight the potential severity of the situation, as it involves a high-ranking military official.

The explosion has raised concerns about security and the potential implications for the Russian Armed Forces. As investigators piece together the details, the nation watches closely, awaiting further updates on this unfolding story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

