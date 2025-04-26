India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty as Tensions Mount with Pakistan

In a significant move following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. The attack, which resulted in the tragic death of 26 people, prompted India to take assertive diplomatic actions, including tightening visa regimes and reducing diplomatic staff.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, during a rally in Sukkur, criticized India's decision, urging national solidarity against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'aggression' on water disputes. Bhutto-Zardari emphasized Pakistan's resolve to protect its interests over the Indus River, drawing parallels with historical consensus-building practices within Pakistan's political landscape.

The situation escalated further when Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif acknowledged the country's history of supporting terrorist organizations. In a candid interview with Sky News, Asif admitted past engagements with the US and Western powers in promoting such groups, which he now labels a 'mistake.' Risking heightened tensions, Asif warned of a potential 'all-out war' with India.

In response, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured his nation that those responsible for the Pahalgam attack will face severe consequences. Modi underscored the resolve of India's population to dismantle terrorism, signaling a watershed moment in regional security dynamics.

