India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty as Tensions Mount with Pakistan
In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, escalating tensions. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PPP Chairman, vowed Pakistani unity against India's actions. Pakistan's Defence Minister admitted to past support of terrorist groups, raising concerns of intensified conflict.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant move following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. The attack, which resulted in the tragic death of 26 people, prompted India to take assertive diplomatic actions, including tightening visa regimes and reducing diplomatic staff.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, during a rally in Sukkur, criticized India's decision, urging national solidarity against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'aggression' on water disputes. Bhutto-Zardari emphasized Pakistan's resolve to protect its interests over the Indus River, drawing parallels with historical consensus-building practices within Pakistan's political landscape.
The situation escalated further when Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif acknowledged the country's history of supporting terrorist organizations. In a candid interview with Sky News, Asif admitted past engagements with the US and Western powers in promoting such groups, which he now labels a 'mistake.' Risking heightened tensions, Asif warned of a potential 'all-out war' with India.
In response, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured his nation that those responsible for the Pahalgam attack will face severe consequences. Modi underscored the resolve of India's population to dismantle terrorism, signaling a watershed moment in regional security dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi's Varanasi Visit: Unveiling Developmental Projects Worth Rs 3,880 Crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs puja at Guru Ji Maharaj Temple at Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district.
Today the poor is free from concern of food, medicine and house because of our dedication to service: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off first commercial flight -- to Ayodhya -- at Hisar airport, lays foundation stone of new terminal.
Telangana Unites in Crisis: Support Helpline and Swift Action Amid Pahalgam Attack