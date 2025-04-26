Global Pressure Mounts on Pakistan Over Pahalgam Attack Response

As international support for India grows following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, pressure on Pakistan is intensifying. On Saturday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Islamabad's openness to participating in a neutral, transparent, and credible investigation into the attack, according to Dawn. Addressing the passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PM Shehbaz emphasized Pakistan's role as a responsible nation in handling terror-related probes.

PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted Pakistan's struggles against terrorism, noting the immense loss the country has endured. He described Pakistan as the "world's frontline state against terrorism," citing over 90,000 casualties and economic losses exceeding USD 600 billion. Meanwhile, a controversial statement by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif surfaced, where he acknowledged the country's history of supporting terrorist groups.

In a viral video, Defence Minister Khwaja Asif confessed to funding and backing terrorist organizations, describing it as a "mistake" linked to foreign alliances. During an interview with Sky News's Yalda Hakim, he warned of potential all-out conflict with India. In response to the Pahalgam attack, India announced diplomatic measures including the halt of the Indus Waters Treaty and enhanced visa restrictions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that those responsible would face unimaginable consequences, stressing the determination of 140 crore Indians to eradicate terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)