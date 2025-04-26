Left Menu

Global Pressure Mounts on Pakistan Over Pahalgam Attack Response

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, global pressure increases on Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shows readiness for a neutral probe. Meanwhile, India's retaliatory steps include severing diplomatic ties and suspending treaties. Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's candid admission of past terror support further complicates the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:32 IST
Global Pressure Mounts on Pakistan Over Pahalgam Attack Response
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

As international support for India grows following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, pressure on Pakistan is intensifying. On Saturday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Islamabad's openness to participating in a neutral, transparent, and credible investigation into the attack, according to Dawn. Addressing the passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PM Shehbaz emphasized Pakistan's role as a responsible nation in handling terror-related probes.

PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted Pakistan's struggles against terrorism, noting the immense loss the country has endured. He described Pakistan as the "world's frontline state against terrorism," citing over 90,000 casualties and economic losses exceeding USD 600 billion. Meanwhile, a controversial statement by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif surfaced, where he acknowledged the country's history of supporting terrorist groups.

In a viral video, Defence Minister Khwaja Asif confessed to funding and backing terrorist organizations, describing it as a "mistake" linked to foreign alliances. During an interview with Sky News's Yalda Hakim, he warned of potential all-out conflict with India. In response to the Pahalgam attack, India announced diplomatic measures including the halt of the Indus Waters Treaty and enhanced visa restrictions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that those responsible would face unimaginable consequences, stressing the determination of 140 crore Indians to eradicate terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025