Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025: Pilgrimage Set to Resume Post-Pandemic

The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra will resume from June 30, 2025, after a three-year hiatus. The Ministry of External Affairs opens applications with a focus on safety and transparency, while ensuring digital procedures. The revered pilgrimage will see participants traveling through Uttarakhand and Sikkim to reach their sacred destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:51 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a three-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is set to resume in 2025, from June to August. The pilgrimage, a significant spiritual journey for many, is open for applications on the official website, kmy.gov.in.

With the entire application process now digitized, applicants will be selected through a fair, computer-generated, random, and gender-balanced system. This year will see five batches of 50 pilgrims via Uttarakhand's Lipulekh Pass and 10 batches through Sikkim's Nathu La Pass. Ensuring transparency, applicants can monitor the selection process and make inquiries via the feedback portal.

Resuming on June 30, the Yatra organized by the Government of Uttarakhand and MEA, with efforts from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, promises an accessible and safe journey. Extensive safety discussions have led to operations by Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam. The first group departs Delhi on July 10, 2025, with a complete 22-day journey back by August 22, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

