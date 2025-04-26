Left Menu

Crafting Dreams: The Rise of Yaoreishim LA in Manipur's Leather Industry

Yaoreishim LA, a leather craftsman from Manipur, blends traditional skills with modern design to create unique handcrafted accessories. Amidst challenges like internet shutdowns, he launched 'Yaoreishim' to showcase his work globally. His story embodies resilience, determination, and the pursuit of local talent in global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:57 IST
Manipur's Yaoreishim crafts intricate leather accessories with dreams of global success. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the serene village of Lamlang in Manipur's Ukhrul district, a young artisan, Yaoreishim LA, is carving out a unique space in the world of leather craftsmanship. At 30, he is the proud creator of bespoke wallets, bags, belts, and cowboy hats, all made by hand, blending age-old techniques with contemporary aesthetics.

Yaoreishim's remarkable journey from being raised by a single mother to gaining expertise in leather craftsmanship is one of sheer resilience. Educated in footwear manufacturing at Agra's Central Footwear Training Institute, supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, he returned to his roots with a vision: to build a brand synonymous with craftsmanship and cultural identity.

However, the path hasn't been smooth. Speaking to ANI, he recounted challenges from an extended internet shutdown that severely impacted his budding online business. Despite this, his brand, launched in September 2021, stands as a beacon of resilience. With a focus on expanding to international markets, Yaoreishim's journey is an inspiring tale of determination and skill from the heart of Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

