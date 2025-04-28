Left Menu

Sindh's Struggle for Survival: A Call for Liberation

Shafi Burfat, leader of JSMM, urges global awareness of Sindh's fight against alleged systemic exploitation by Pakistan and Punjab, focusing on water rights and survival. He condemns the historical neglect and vows persistent resistance until Sindh's freedom is realized, challenging the structure and unity of Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:36 IST
JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat calls for Sindh's freedom and denounces resource exploitation by Punjab. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Shafi Burfat, the Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has issued a fervent call to action in a video message, denouncing the colonial exploitation of Sindh by Pakistan and Punjab. Burfat's address highlighted the longstanding grievances of the Sindhi people who he says have suffered under political and economic suppression.

In his remarks, Burfat sharply criticized Punjab's alleged control over Sindh's water resources, tracing the conflict back to a 1945 agreement granting Sindh 75 percent of river water, a promise he claims has been violated since Pakistan's creation. He underscored that this struggle is not merely over water rights but is essential for the very survival of Sindh.

Burfat further rejected the concept of a unified Pakistan, describing it as an oppressive regime. He called for an intensified movement to liberate Sindh, warning that violence in reaction to protests would lead to significant disruptions. His message was a determined assertion of the Sindhi people's right to self-determination and independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

