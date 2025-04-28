Sindh's Struggle for Survival: A Call for Liberation

Shafi Burfat, the Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has issued a fervent call to action in a video message, denouncing the colonial exploitation of Sindh by Pakistan and Punjab. Burfat's address highlighted the longstanding grievances of the Sindhi people who he says have suffered under political and economic suppression.

In his remarks, Burfat sharply criticized Punjab's alleged control over Sindh's water resources, tracing the conflict back to a 1945 agreement granting Sindh 75 percent of river water, a promise he claims has been violated since Pakistan's creation. He underscored that this struggle is not merely over water rights but is essential for the very survival of Sindh.

Burfat further rejected the concept of a unified Pakistan, describing it as an oppressive regime. He called for an intensified movement to liberate Sindh, warning that violence in reaction to protests would lead to significant disruptions. His message was a determined assertion of the Sindhi people's right to self-determination and independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)