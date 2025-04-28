Left Menu

China Advocates Dialogue Amid India-Pakistan Tensions in Kashmir

China urges India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and pursue dialogue following a terrorist attack in Kashmir. While supporting fair investigations, China emphasizes the importance of peace and stability in South Asia. Meanwhile, India retaliates with diplomatic and economic measures against Pakistan for alleged cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:30 IST
China Advocates Dialogue Amid India-Pakistan Tensions in Kashmir
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun (Image Credit: X/@MFA_China). Image Credit: ANI
Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, China has called for restraint and dialogue to ensure regional stability. The Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized the need for "fair and just investigations" into the attack that claimed 26 lives.

During a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated China's openness to any measures that might de-escalate the situation. He highlighted the significance of harmonious coexistence between India and Pakistan, urging both nations to resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation.

In response to Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's suggestion of Russian and Chinese involvement in an international investigation, Guo reiterated China's call for fair investigations. In light of the attack, India has taken stringent measures against Pakistan, including suspending diplomatic privileges and visa services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

