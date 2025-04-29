Left Menu

UAE and Switzerland Forge Humanitarian Partnership

During the DIHAD Conference, the UAE Aid Agency and Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation discussed collaboration in humanitarian efforts, focusing on achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals. The meeting aimed to enhance their joint impact on urgent global challenges through initiatives in education, health, and infrastructure.

  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant stride towards addressing global humanitarian needs, the UAE Aid Agency and Switzerland's Agency for Development and Cooperation began talks on the sidelines of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD). Their discussions centered on forging new pathways for collaborative efforts in humanitarian and developmental arenas, with a keen eye on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, and Patricia Danzi, Director-General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, were key participants in the dialogue. The exchange highlighted maximizing the efficiency and impact of their humanitarian undertakings, with a focus on improving conditions in vulnerable communities.

Areas of future collaboration include vital sectors such as education, health, environment, and infrastructure. The overarching goal is to implement effective interventions that address pressing concerns and significantly uplift living standards worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

