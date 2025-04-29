Tragic Restaurant Fire in Liaoning Claims 22 Lives

In a tragic incident that led to the loss of 22 lives, a fire erupted at a restaurant in Liaoyang city, Liaoning province, China. Xinhua reported that three individuals were also injured in the blaze. The city's government stated that the establishment's operator has been taken into custody by the police.

The fire broke out on Tuesday at 12:25 pm local time. Authorities swiftly responded by dispatching 22 fire trucks and mobilizing 85 firefighters to the scene. Their efforts resulted in the quick extinguishing of the flames and a comprehensive search-and-rescue operation. Medical experts were called to treat the injured, and investigators are working to determine the fire's cause.

China's State Council's work safety authority has demanded an immediate investigation into the incident, emphasizing a quick determination of the fire's origins. Additionally, a working group from the Ministry of Emergency Management has arrived at the site to guide the ongoing investigation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)