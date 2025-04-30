Chengdu Activist Arrested for Pro-Democracy Banners Sparks International Interest

Authorities in China have apprehended a young man who displayed pro-democracy messages on a bridge in Chengdu, fueling concerns about the country's crackdown on dissent. This incident, reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA), led to the arrest of 27-year-old Mei Shilin, sparking an in-depth investigation into his potential foreign connections.

Under the country's severe legal framework, Mei faces criminal detention, which involves prolonged police custody without immediate charges under the pretext of national security threats. RFA highlights the harsh conditions Mei might face, including intense interrogations and possible torture, as police hold him under residential surveillance in an unknown location.

Legal experts anticipate charges of 'picking quarrels and provoking trouble,' a common legal stratagem employed by the Chinese government to silence critics. This development echoes past incidents like the 'Bridge Man,' who also displayed pro-democracy symbols and became a prominent figure during the 2022 White Paper protests against pandemic restrictions, noted by RFA and ANI.

