UAE Revamps Legal Sector: New Regulations Unveiled
The UAE Cabinet has introduced new legislation to modernize the legal sector, focusing on the regulation of legal professions and consulting services. The legislation aims to enhance transparency, ethical standards, and professional accountability. Key changes streamline licensing and partnerships in law and consultancy firms to bolster international collaboration.
In a legislative overhaul revealed by the UAE Cabinet, new regulations targeting the modernization and structuring of the legal profession and consulting services have been sanctioned. As reported by Khaleej Times, these reforms introduce systematic frameworks previously absent in the nation's legal consultancy sector.
Key updates include the formulation of a robust licensing structure for foreign law firms and consultancy offices, aligning international collaboration with adherence to local standards. Revisions also focus on the rights and responsibilities of attorneys, aiming to enhance transparency and uphold ethical accountability within the legal field, according to Khaleej Times.
Further amendments address the renewal criteria for lawyer registration, requiring continuous professional development through training courses and seminars. The legislation permits various business structures for law firms, setting clear guidelines for forming partnerships and maintaining professional standards, as highlighted by Khaleej Times.
