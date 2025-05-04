India and Angola Forge Ties for Healthcare, Space, and Digital Growth

India and Angola are strengthening their diplomatic relationship, focusing on healthcare, space technology, and digital infrastructure. In an official meeting in Delhi, Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco requested India's assistance, especially in expanding healthcare facilities by incorporating more doctors and paramedics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's readiness to support, including the potential establishment of Janaushadhi units and supply of pharmaceutical products to Angola. Moreover, India offered its affordable satellite launch technologies to bolster Angola's space capabilities, an area currently dominated by Russian and French partnerships.

The talks also explored digital public infrastructure, a new frontier for Angola, promising better governance and quality of life improvements. Defense relations received a significant boost as India proposed $200 million in lines of credit, signaling a robust future collaboration between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)