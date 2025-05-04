BNP-M Launches 'Politics of National Resistance' Against State Repression

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, President of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), announced the commencement of a new 'politics of national resistance.' He criticized Pakistan's parliament, judiciary, and other state bodies for their failure to protect Baloch rights during a large party gathering at Shahwani Stadium, reported Dawn.

Mengal emphasized that the BNP-M would not wait for government approval to carry out their political actions. 'When the government asks us not to stage protests, we demand it changes its wrongful policies,' he announced. Mengal expressed outrage over the alleged dishonor of Baloch people and women, warning of intensified demonstrations if state repression persists.

Criticizing the judiciary, Mengal accused courts of delivering justice according to 'sector commanders' will' rather than upholding the Constitution. Besides Mengal, BNP-M Senior Vice President Sajid Tareen, Iqra Baloch, and other key speakers demanded the release of detained activists under the MPO Ordinance, demonstrating unity in resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)