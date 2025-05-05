Nepal Urges Diplomatic Talks with India Over Student Deaths

Nepal's lower house of Parliament has called on the government to initiate high-level diplomatic discussions with India following the death of a Nepalese student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha. This move follows a similar directive from Nepal's Upper House, highlighting growing concerns over the safety of Nepali students abroad.

The Speaker of Nepal's Pratinidhi Sabha, Devraj Ghimire, emphasized the need for urgent dialogue, noting the alarm over consecutive mysterious deaths of Nepali students with aspirations of brighter futures. Ghimire urged the government to explore all diplomatic avenues with India to uncover the truth and provide necessary legal support to the affected families.

The recent death of Prisa Sah, a first-year BTech student, marks the second such incident at KIIT in three months. Previously, Prakriti Lamsal's death in February ignited protests, with allegations of harassment and inaction by the college. Former Education Minister Devendra Paudel and lawmaker Amresh Kumar Singh have both demanded a thorough investigation, voicing concerns over the recurring incidents at the Odisha university.

