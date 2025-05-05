UAE-France Join Forces for Europe's Largest AI Data Hub

The United Arab Emirates and France have forged a groundbreaking alliance to establish a 1-gigawatt AI data center, poised to become the largest in Europe. This ambitious project, as reported by Khaleej Times, signifies a multi-billion-euro investment from the UAE, pushing the boundaries of AI development.

The French presidency highlighted that this collaboration underscores a strong commitment to advancing cutting-edge technologies and bolstering international strategic partnerships in the swiftly evolving field of artificial intelligence. This initiative, part of a broader strategic partnership cemented in February between Emirati officials and French President Emmanuel Macron, marks a pivotal advancement for both nations.

As detailed by Khaleej Times, the agreement aims to propel the AI value chain forward through collective investments, next-gen infrastructure, and extensive research initiatives spanning the public and private sectors. The data center is envisioned as the nucleus of a larger AI "campus," set to become a hub for state-of-the-art technological advancement.

Advanced AI technologies, including high-performance computing chips, will be at the forefront of this initiative. The project will also foster talent and enhance AI expertise at both local and international levels. Moreover, the agreement outlines the creation of virtual data embassies to ensure sovereign AI and cloud infrastructures.

This partnership was announced during an international AI conference in Paris, drawing global experts to discuss the benefits and challenges of emerging AI technologies. It demonstrates the robust UAE-France relations and marks a major step towards building energy-efficient, high-capacity infrastructure for future AI systems.

Both countries have committed to an ongoing assessment of these initiatives, seeking to deepen their collaboration in AI and cloud computing's rapidly advancing domains. (ANI)

