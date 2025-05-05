Israeli Opposition Criticizes Government Over Inquiry Decision
Israeli opposition leaders criticize the government's decision not to establish a state commission of inquiry into Hamas' October 7 attacks. They argue that without a comprehensive investigation, such tragedies may recur. Despite internal reports, many demand transparency regarding political decisions that led to the incident.
In Tel Aviv, Israeli opposition leaders launched a scathing critique against the government following the Cabinet's decision on Monday to forgo establishing a formal state commission of inquiry into the October 7 assaults by Hamas.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid, a former prime minister, tweeted that bypassing a state inquiry risks repeating the tragedy. He highlighted a pattern wherein Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously resisted public inquiries, as seen with the Meron disaster and the submarine affair. Allegations against Netanyahu include attempts to delay or weaken the mandate of such probes.
In response to legal petitions, the High Court of Justice mandated a government position on the inquiry by May 11, prompting speculation about potential legislative amendments regarding commissions. Critics demand transparency, with opposition figures like MK Benny Gantz asserting public intelligence will not tolerate evasive excuses.
