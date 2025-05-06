Left Menu

AI: A Beacon for Stalled Human Development

A new UNDP report reveals a stagnation in global human development, with AI poised to rekindle progress. Despite weakening indicators across education, health, and income, AI presents fresh opportunities for growth. The report emphasizes the need for proactive strategies to harness AI's potential to bridge global inequality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:19 IST
AI: A Beacon for Stalled Human Development
Human Development progress slows to 35-year low: UNDP (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

According to a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report released Tuesday, human development progress is experiencing a record slowdown. The new findings highlight how Artificial Intelligence (AI) could potentially restart development after the setbacks of the 2020-2021 crises. The rise in global human development this year is notably the smallest since 1990.

The 2025 Human Development Report titled 'A Matter of Choice: People and Possibilities in the Age of Artificial Intelligence' examines progress using the Human Development Index (HDI) across health, education, and income indicators. For 2024, projections indicate stalled development worldwide, with growing disparities between affluent and impoverished nations. The report calls for decisive actions to avoid prolonged stagnation.

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner warns that continued sluggish progress could derail the 2030 high human development target, emphasizing the necessity for new development pathways amidst global turmoil. While AI isn't a cure-all, it presents opportunities to advance human development. A survey within the report highlights global optimism about AI's job prospects, with most anticipating significant benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025