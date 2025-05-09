Nepal Urges Vigilance Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan, Nepal's House Speaker Devraj Ghimire called for governmental measures to protect Nepali citizens in these regions. Following recent cross-border military actions, Nepal advocates for peace while condemning terrorism. India rebuffed Pakistan's allegations and countered retaliatory attacks.
- Country:
- Nepal
In a call to action, Speaker Devraj Ghimire of the Nepal House of Representatives urged the government to ensure the safety of Nepali citizens residing in India and Pakistan amid escalating tensions. Ghimire's plea came during a parliamentary session where he stressed the importance of vigilance and preparedness in light of rising conflicts.
Ghimire emphasized the precarious situation resulting from India's airstrikes on Pakistan following the killing of 26 tourists, including one Nepali, in Jammu and Kashmir. In response to the rising conflict, Nepal has advocated for de-escalation and reiterated its firm opposition to terrorism through a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Recently, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri condemned Pakistan's alleged retaliatory strikes and misinformation campaign, specifically addressing misleading claims of an Indian-initiated attack on a religious site. Misri dismissed the allegations as fabrications, asserting India's defensive and measured response amidst these aggressive provocations by Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kashmiri Hero Guides Tourists to Safety Amidst Terror
Uttarakhand Police Amplifies Security for Chardham Yatra 2025 Amid Broader Safety Measures
Revving Up Road Safety: Prioritizing Two-Wheeler Lanes
Redefining Road Safety: The Urgency for Dedicated Two-Wheeler Lanes
Congress Criticizes Kaleshwaram Project Over Damning Safety Report