Nepal Urges Vigilance Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan, Nepal's House Speaker Devraj Ghimire called for governmental measures to protect Nepali citizens in these regions. Following recent cross-border military actions, Nepal advocates for peace while condemning terrorism. India rebuffed Pakistan's allegations and countered retaliatory attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:37 IST
Speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives, Devraj Ghimire (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a call to action, Speaker Devraj Ghimire of the Nepal House of Representatives urged the government to ensure the safety of Nepali citizens residing in India and Pakistan amid escalating tensions. Ghimire's plea came during a parliamentary session where he stressed the importance of vigilance and preparedness in light of rising conflicts.

Ghimire emphasized the precarious situation resulting from India's airstrikes on Pakistan following the killing of 26 tourists, including one Nepali, in Jammu and Kashmir. In response to the rising conflict, Nepal has advocated for de-escalation and reiterated its firm opposition to terrorism through a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recently, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri condemned Pakistan's alleged retaliatory strikes and misinformation campaign, specifically addressing misleading claims of an Indian-initiated attack on a religious site. Misri dismissed the allegations as fabrications, asserting India's defensive and measured response amidst these aggressive provocations by Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

