Nepal Urges Vigilance Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

In a call to action, Speaker Devraj Ghimire of the Nepal House of Representatives urged the government to ensure the safety of Nepali citizens residing in India and Pakistan amid escalating tensions. Ghimire's plea came during a parliamentary session where he stressed the importance of vigilance and preparedness in light of rising conflicts.

Ghimire emphasized the precarious situation resulting from India's airstrikes on Pakistan following the killing of 26 tourists, including one Nepali, in Jammu and Kashmir. In response to the rising conflict, Nepal has advocated for de-escalation and reiterated its firm opposition to terrorism through a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recently, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri condemned Pakistan's alleged retaliatory strikes and misinformation campaign, specifically addressing misleading claims of an Indian-initiated attack on a religious site. Misri dismissed the allegations as fabrications, asserting India's defensive and measured response amidst these aggressive provocations by Pakistan.

