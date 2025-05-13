India Raises Concerns Over Awami League Ban in Bangladesh

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs voiced concern over Bangladesh's decision to suspend the Awami League during a press briefing on Tuesday. Official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called for the immediate holding of free, fair, and inclusive elections in the neighboring country.

Jaiswal emphasized the significance of democratic freedoms, criticizing the ban imposed on Awami League without due process. The suspension was carried out by the Bangladesh Election Commission following a directive from the home ministry. The Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, has firmly rejected this move.

The Awami League described the government's approach as illegal, unconstitutional, and likened it to a fascist regime under Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus. They pledged to continue their political activities and condemned the measure as a new low in Bangladesh's democratic history, marking it a 'black day'.

