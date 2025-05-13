India Raises Concerns Over Awami League Ban in Bangladesh
India's Ministry of External Affairs has expressed concern over the banning of the Awami League in Bangladesh. The suspension by the Bangladesh Election Commission has prompted India to urge for immediate free and fair elections. The Awami League has condemned the decision and vowed to continue its activities.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs voiced concern over Bangladesh's decision to suspend the Awami League during a press briefing on Tuesday. Official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called for the immediate holding of free, fair, and inclusive elections in the neighboring country.
Jaiswal emphasized the significance of democratic freedoms, criticizing the ban imposed on Awami League without due process. The suspension was carried out by the Bangladesh Election Commission following a directive from the home ministry. The Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, has firmly rejected this move.
The Awami League described the government's approach as illegal, unconstitutional, and likened it to a fascist regime under Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus. They pledged to continue their political activities and condemned the measure as a new low in Bangladesh's democratic history, marking it a 'black day'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Secure Border or Due Process Concerns?
Canadian Elections 2023: A Nation at the Crossroads
Canadian Elections: Mark Carney's Liberals Retain Power Amid Trade Tensions
Rahul Gandhi's Strategic Visit Amidst Rising Security Concerns
BNP's Concerns Over Humanitarian Corridor to Myanmar: A Decision Without Consensus