India-US Trade Negotiations: Complex and Ongoing Discussions

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced ongoing trade discussions with the United States, underscoring the importance of achieving a mutually beneficial deal. He emphasized the complex nature of the negotiations and advised against drawing conclusions prematurely as no agreement has been finalized.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump suggested that India had offered an appealing near-zero tariff trade proposal. However, Jaishankar insisted that any potential trade partnership must fairly serve both nations' interests.

In a related matter, President Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Apple CEO Tim Cook's decision to boost manufacturing in India. He pushed for increased production in the US, citing India's high tariffs that make selling in the country challenging.

