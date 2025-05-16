India-Pakistan Tensions Flare as Ceasefire Offers Glimmer of Hope

India's strategic incursion into Pakistan, which targeted nine terrorist sites and significantly impaired multiple airfields, has led to heightened tensions between the two nations. However, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has reached out, advocating for a 'composite dialogue' to address longstanding issues, as reported by Dawn.

During a session in Pakistan's Senate, Dar mentioned an extended ceasefire agreement until May 18, facilitated through military communication, though India has yet to officially comment. Dar emphasized the necessity of political discussions for resolving bilateral conflicts, while underlining Pakistan's readiness for dialogue on all fronts.

Contrarily, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated that future negotiations will remain restricted to terrorism and matters related to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Modi's stern warning to the global community accentuated that Pakistan's persisting support for terrorism would be detrimental to its stability. The recent Indian operation, Operation Sindoor, retaliated against the Pahalgam attack, resulting in significant casualties among terror groups, while simultaneous military actions were conducted following Pakistan's countermeasures.

