India-Pakistan Tensions Flare as Ceasefire Offers Glimmer of Hope
In the wake of India targeting terror sites in Pakistan, a tentative ceasefire has been extended till May 18. Despite calls for dialogue by Pakistan, India's stance remains firm, focusing solely on terrorism and Jammu and Kashmir-related discussions.
- Country:
- Pakistan
India's strategic incursion into Pakistan, which targeted nine terrorist sites and significantly impaired multiple airfields, has led to heightened tensions between the two nations. However, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has reached out, advocating for a 'composite dialogue' to address longstanding issues, as reported by Dawn.
During a session in Pakistan's Senate, Dar mentioned an extended ceasefire agreement until May 18, facilitated through military communication, though India has yet to officially comment. Dar emphasized the necessity of political discussions for resolving bilateral conflicts, while underlining Pakistan's readiness for dialogue on all fronts.
Contrarily, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated that future negotiations will remain restricted to terrorism and matters related to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Modi's stern warning to the global community accentuated that Pakistan's persisting support for terrorism would be detrimental to its stability. The recent Indian operation, Operation Sindoor, retaliated against the Pahalgam attack, resulting in significant casualties among terror groups, while simultaneous military actions were conducted following Pakistan's countermeasures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pakistan
- terrorism
- ceasefire
- dialogue
- Modi
- kashmir
- Operation Sindoor
- Ishaq Dar
- Pahalgam attack
ALSO READ
Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Labor Policies Amid Workers' Day Allegations
Kerala Gears Up for PM Modi's Visit Amidst Vizhinjam Port Launch
Like Indian 'khana', I am sure Indian 'gaana' will also become globally popular: PM Modi at WAVES summit.
Foundation for global ecosystem of talent and creativity being laid: PM Modi at WAVES summit.
WAVES not merely acronym, it's a wave of culture, creativity, film music, gaming, story telling: PM Modi at WAVES summit in Mumbai.