UAE Delegation Embarks on Strategic Mission at 34th Arab Summit in Iraq

Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan is leading the UAE delegation at the 34th Arab Summit in Iraq, representing President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Key government figures, including Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, highlight the delegation's commitment to regional cooperation and diplomacy.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 17 (ANI/WAM): Representing President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, spearheads the UAE's involvement at the 34th Arab Summit. The summit is being held today in the Republic of Iraq.

The high-caliber UAE delegation features influential leaders like Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure. These attendees underscore the UAE's strategic focus on fostering regional relations and addressing pressing joint concerns.

Other notable figures in the delegation include Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs. This diverse group emphasizes the UAE's multifaceted approach to diplomacy and its enduring commitment to the Arab League's objectives, alongside UAE Ambassador Mariam Al Kaabi.

