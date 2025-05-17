Left Menu

Trump Sets the Stage for Potential Breakthrough with Putin

Former President Donald Trump plans imminent phone calls with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urging for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. His remarks emphasize his belief that direct engagement with Putin is crucial for progress. The anticipated talks occur amidst ongoing international diplomatic efforts.

US President Donald Trump (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

In a bid to mediate the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to hold separate phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The talks are set to focus on halting the hostilities that have been causing significant casualties.

Trump revealed on his social media platform 'Truth Social' that the discussions aim to end what he termed a 'bloodbath,' which reportedly claims the lives of over 5,000 soldiers weekly. Additionally, Trump plans to engage with NATO representatives alongside Zelenskyy, hopeful of reaching a ceasefire agreement.

Speaking shortly after completing his West Asia tour, Trump highlighted the necessity of his direct involvement for any diplomatic progress. Despite planned negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Turkey, Trump expressed skepticism regarding their potential success without his participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

