Tel Aviv, Israel – In a move aimed at averting a humanitarian crisis, five United Nations trucks transporting essential aid, including baby food, crossed into the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom crossing. This marks the onset of aid deliveries decided by the Israeli government to mitigate potential starvation in the region.

On Sunday, Israeli authorities sanctioned the provision of basic nutrition supplies to the besieged population. The decision, influenced by the IDF's recommendations, aligns with ongoing efforts to expand military operations targeting Hamas while addressing humanitarian concerns.

According to the IDF, stringent security measures ensured that the aid's distribution does not empower Hamas, emphasizing a strategic balance between humanitarian assistance and military objectives.

