Humanitarian Aid Reaches Gaza Amidst Military Operations

Five UN trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including baby food, crossed into Gaza from Israel. This marks the first aid transfer following the Israeli government's decision to prevent a starvation crisis while continuing military operations targeting Hamas. Aid was carefully inspected to ensure it doesn't support militant activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:20 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel – In a move aimed at averting a humanitarian crisis, five United Nations trucks transporting essential aid, including baby food, crossed into the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom crossing. This marks the onset of aid deliveries decided by the Israeli government to mitigate potential starvation in the region.

On Sunday, Israeli authorities sanctioned the provision of basic nutrition supplies to the besieged population. The decision, influenced by the IDF's recommendations, aligns with ongoing efforts to expand military operations targeting Hamas while addressing humanitarian concerns.

According to the IDF, stringent security measures ensured that the aid's distribution does not empower Hamas, emphasizing a strategic balance between humanitarian assistance and military objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

