Trump Claims Progress in Talks with Putin Amidst Russia-Ukraine Crisis

US President Donald Trump claims ongoing discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin aim to halt the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Describing it as a 'bloodbath,' Trump reports progress while highlighting satellite imagery revealing extensive destruction. Additionally, he reflects on his successful Middle East visit, resulting in significant investments and Boeing orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:08 IST
US President Donald Trump (Image: YouTube@The White House). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent speech, US President Donald Trump asserted that his discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin are progressing in efforts to cease the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Speaking at the Kennedy Center Board Dinner, Trump described the conflict as a 'bloodbath,' with thousands of young soldiers killed weekly.

Trump emphasized the severity of the situation, noting the staggering death toll and satellite imagery depicting widespread devastation. He stated that despite the conflict's distance from US direct involvement, he is committed to doing everything possible to mitigate the violence.

The President also highlighted his recent visit to the Middle East, which secured significant investments totaling $1.5 trillion and substantial orders for Boeing aircraft. Trump's interactions with Middle Eastern leaders were portrayed as notably successful, furthering economic ties in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

