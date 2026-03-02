Left Menu

Crisis Deepens as Middle East Conflict Engulfs the Region

Amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, Australia registers nationals in UAE and Qatar for safety updates. The US and Israel conduct military offensives on Iran, triggering retaliations affecting civilians and escalating tensions globally. The conflict disrupts air travel and sparks worldwide protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:25 IST
Australian FM Penny Wong (Photo/@SenatorWong) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In light of the escalating Middle East conflict, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced that the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has launched a crisis portal for Australians in the UAE and Qatar. This move aims to provide crucial updates amid significant travel disruptions.

The announcement follows a major military offensive, termed Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, by the United States and Israel against Iran, which has exacerbated regional tensions. This operation saw extensive air and missile strikes targeting key Iranian infrastructures.

The conflict has prompted widespread retaliation from Iran, resulting in ballistic missile and drone attacks on Israel and nearby Gulf states, significantly impacting civilians and heightening global geopolitical tensions.

