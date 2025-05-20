EU Parliamentarians Demand Answers on Missing Panchen Lama's Fate

In a bold move to press on human rights issues, seven Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) representing four political factions have submitted urgent inquiries to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas. Their focus is on the long-missing Panchen Lama, Gedun Choekyi Nyima, whose fate remains shrouded in mystery since his abduction by Chinese authorities in 1995, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration.

On the eve of his 36th birthday on April 25, 2025, the MEPs' symbolic action aims to renew the call for his release and highlight the 30-year anniversary of his forced disappearance. Recognized by the Dalai Lama as the 11th Panchen Lama in May 1995, Gedun Choekyi Nyima became a significant religious symbol within Tibetan Buddhism before he vanished, along with his family, into Chinese custody.

This case remains a poignant example of religious repression in China. The MEPs urge the European Union to make his case a focal point in their diplomatic exchanges, advocating for a robust, cohesive strategy to champion religious freedom and push for accountability from Beijing. As part of its contentious relationship with China, the EU's engagement concerning the missing Panchen Lama symbolizes the wider issue of human rights and religious tolerance in Tibet. China's control over Tibet since 1950, termed as 'peaceful liberation,' has faced enduring resistance and criticism from the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)