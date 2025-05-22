Left Menu

PTI Urges Swift Justice for Imran Khan Amid Protests and Legal Battles

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is pushing for expedited court hearings to suspend sentences against founder Imran Khan and his wife in a corruption case. Meanwhile, PTI supporters protest for Khan's release. Legal discussions remain confidential, emphasizing dialogue over political deals, as key decisions loom in Islamabad.

Amid mounting tensions, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called upon the acting chief justice of the Islamabad High Court to prioritize hearings for suspension requests related to the convictions of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife in a high-stakes 190 million pound corruption case, according to Dawn.

In the political arena, PTI supporters, including assembly members, staged a protest demanding Imran Khan's release. They dispersed following assurances that the case would move forward next week, although legal sources highlight an investigation team arriving at Adiala Jail for a scheduled polygraph test for Khan.

Meanwhile, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan firmly addressed speculations about clandestine deals, maintaining that political solutions should emerge from transparent dialogues. As political dynamics evolve, he underscored the importance of discretion in avoiding media sensationalism, signaling a pivotal moment in national politics.

