An all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, recently held discussions with UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi. This diplomatic mission is part of India's international strategy to combat terrorism following Operation Sindoor, with a focus on countering misinformation and highlighting Pakistan's alleged support for terror activities.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the unity within the delegation as a potent message against terrorism. Shinde, leading the delegation, expressed the visit's significance, underlining the necessity of presenting India's struggles with terrorism and Pakistan's purported role in fostering it. Shinde noted the contrasting developments of India and Pakistan since their independence, attributing India's economic progress to its policies and pointing out Pakistan's focus on terrorism.

Key figures in the delegation, including BJP leader SS Ahluwalia and MP Bansuri Swaraj, reiterated the objective of unveiling Pakistan's disinformation efforts on an international stage. They referenced the April 22nd terrorist attack in Pahalgam and India's decisive military response as evidence of India's resolve. This delegation is one among seven groups engaging with nations worldwide, aiming to consolidate India's stern opposition to terrorism and promote its unified national perspective.

