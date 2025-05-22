JSFM Denounces State Brutality Against Sindhi Activists
The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement condemns attacks by Pakistani state forces on Sindhi activists in Moro, resulting in casualties. The JSFM demands justice under international law and urges global intervention against increasing state oppression and human rights violations in Sindh.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has vehemently criticized the violent crackdown by Pakistani state intelligence agencies and police on peaceful Sindhi nationalist activists in Moro. This incident resulted in the tragic death of Zahid Laghari and serious injury to Irfan Laghari, among others.
JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro, along with senior leaders, condemned the attack and announced a 10-day mourning period across Sindh. Abro demanded immediate legal action against the responsible intelligence and police officers, urging that they be held accountable under international human rights laws.
Highlighting a broader systematic campaign against peaceful activists in Sindh, the JSFM expressed concern over practices like enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. They called on the global community to acknowledge and counteract the escalating oppression in Sindh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
