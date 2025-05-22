Left Menu

JSFM Denounces State Brutality Against Sindhi Activists

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement condemns attacks by Pakistani state forces on Sindhi activists in Moro, resulting in casualties. The JSFM demands justice under international law and urges global intervention against increasing state oppression and human rights violations in Sindh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:35 IST
JSFM Denounces State Brutality Against Sindhi Activists
JSFM condemns killing of activist in Moro, demands justice for Sindhi activists. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has vehemently criticized the violent crackdown by Pakistani state intelligence agencies and police on peaceful Sindhi nationalist activists in Moro. This incident resulted in the tragic death of Zahid Laghari and serious injury to Irfan Laghari, among others.

JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro, along with senior leaders, condemned the attack and announced a 10-day mourning period across Sindh. Abro demanded immediate legal action against the responsible intelligence and police officers, urging that they be held accountable under international human rights laws.

Highlighting a broader systematic campaign against peaceful activists in Sindh, the JSFM expressed concern over practices like enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. They called on the global community to acknowledge and counteract the escalating oppression in Sindh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025